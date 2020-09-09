Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar strength counters safe-haven demand

    Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as
the metal was caught between a strengthening U.S. dollar and a
pullback in global equities, with investors awaiting monetary
policy strategies from central banks. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was little changed at $1,929.30 per ounce
by 0038 GMT, after falling to a near two-week week low of
$1,906.24 on Tuesday.
    * U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $1,936.80.
    * The dollar        jumped to a near one-month high, as the
pound dropped to a six-week low on renewed worries about Brexit
and as risk appetite waned. A stronger greenback makes gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.       
    * Asian stocks were set to come under pressure on Wednesday
after Wall Street sank for the third consecutive day.
           
    * Britain will set out new details of its blueprint for life
outside the European Union on Wednesday, publishing legislation
a government minister acknowledged would break international law
in a "limited way" and which could sour trade talks.
            
    * More than 27.47 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 893,290​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * Euro zone data showed its economy shrivelled slightly less
than initially estimated in the second quarter, but the drop was
still the sharpest ever as consumer spending slumped due to
COVID-19 restrictions.             
    * Market participants are now waiting for the European
Central Bank policy meeting due on Thursday, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve's next meeting is scheduled for next week.
            
    * U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have prepared
orders to block imports of cotton and tomato products from
western China's Xinjiang region over allegations they are
produced with forced labour.             
    * Silver        fell 0.2% to $26.66 per ounce, platinum
       was steady at $901.29 and palladium        rose 0.2% to
$2,279.67.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130  China  PPI, CPI YY   Aug

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
