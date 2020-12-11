Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar ticks higher, U.S. stimulus talks drag

By Eileen Soreng

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    * Dollar headed for first weekly gain in four
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices were listless on Friday, with
gains kept in check by a slight uptick in the dollar and caution
setting in as investors grappled with a delay in a U.S. COVID-19
relief package. 
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,834.55 per ounce
at 1047 GMT. U.S. gold futures        were flat at $1,838.10. 
    "Market seems to have settled in a steady range. The key
drivers (going forward) would be the size and scale of the U.S.
stimulus, the trajectory of the dollar, and inflation of
course," said independent analyst Ross Norman.
    "Gold's got half an eye on vaccines, stimulus and dollar.
But the effect is muted. Market has thinned out already." 
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that
Congress could work on a COVID-19 relief package until Dec. 26,
when a range of emergency aid programs are set to expire.
            
    The dollar index        inched 0.1% higher, making bullion
expensive for holders of other currency, and was headed for its
first weekly gain in four.         
    "Technically the first support zone is now placed at $1,830
... For a clearer bullish signal we would now need the price to
surpass the top reached earlier this week at $1,875,"
ActivTrades' chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note
    Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has risen 21% this year amid massive amounts of
stimulus measures aimed at reviving pandemic-hit economies.
    "We will get a stimulus deal by the end of the month and the
U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its very loose monetary
stance and that should help underpin gold into 2021," said
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
    Silver        fell 0.4% to $23.86 per ounce. Palladium
       was flat at $2,330.66 per ounce and platinum      
declined 0.8% to $1,018.10 per ounce

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin
Char)
