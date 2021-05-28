Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar, yields firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, as an
uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion,
while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data later in the
day.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was mostly unchanged at $1,896.71 per
ounce by 0054 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.8% so far this week and
was on track for its fourth straight weekly gain.
    * U.S. gold futures        edged 0.1% higher to $1,899.50
per ounce.
    * The dollar index        was up 0.1% against rivals, making
gold more expensive for other currency holders.       
    * The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.617%
           , increasing the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.      
    * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last
week as layoffs subsided.             
    * A separate report from the Commerce Department confirmed
economic growth accelerated at a 6.4% annualised rate last
quarter.             
    * Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan
said the labour market was tighter than levels of employment
suggest.             
    * Investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption
report due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure.
    * Fed officials have recently downplayed rising price
pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy
accommodative for some time.
    * Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability
slid in April, data showed, underscoring the pain that the
country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the
economy.             
    * Palladium        was steady at $2,806.21 per ounce, silver
       eased 0.1% to $27.84 and platinum        rose 0.1% to
$1,180.81.    

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645  France  GDP QQ Final             Q1
0645  France  CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY  May
0900  EU      Consumer Confid. Final   May
1230  US      Consumption, Adjusted MM April
1400  US      U Mich Sentiment Final   May
    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi
Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up