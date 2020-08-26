Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold flat as growth risks offset trade hopes; Powell speech in focus

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Sino-U.S. trade deal optimism lift equities
    * Gold have found strong support at around $1,910/oz -
analyst
    Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Wednesday, as
worries over global economic outlook offset pressure from signs
of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, while investors
await a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,928.35 per ounce by 0306
GMT. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.6% to $1,934.70.
    "All eyes are on what Powell says this week... there are
still a lot of concerns about the economy and they continue to
indicate that rates are going be low and stimulus measures will
continue, which should boost gold," said ANZ analyst Daniel
Hynes.
    "The U.S.-China trade news overnight that the tensions have
eased slightly has dulled investors appetite for safe-havens a
bit but obviously there is a lot of water to go under that
bridge."
    Adding to investor concerns, a survey from the Conference
Board showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in
August to hit a six-year low.             
    Markets now await Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on
Thursday, which is expected to provide further clarity on the
U.S. central bank's view on inflation and monetary policy.
    The Fed has slashed interest rates near zero and has rolled
out a wave of stimulus measures to help the virus-hit economy,
driving investors towards the safe-haven metal as it is viewed a
hedge against inflation and currency debasement fears.
    "Gold prices have found strong support at around $1,910,"
said DailyFx strategist Margaret Yang.
    "The mid- to- long-term prospect for gold remains bullish,
given the presidential election, U.S.-China trade frictions
risks and ultra-loose monetary conditions."
    Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their
commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal, which has seen China lagging
on its obligations to buy American goods, giving a boost to
stock markets.            
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.3% to $26.35 per ounce,
platinum        eased 0.1% to $926, and palladium        slipped
0.7% to $2,149.97.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
