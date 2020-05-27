Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold flat as Hong Kong concerns offset reopening optimism

    May 27 (Reuters) - Gold traded flat on Wednesday as concerns
about the U.S. response to China's proposed security law for
Hong Kong countered optimism about a re-opening of the global
economy.
 
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was unchanged at $1,711.93 per ounce by
1243 GMT after a 1% drop on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures       
were also flat, at $1,705.
    * U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United
States was working on a strong response to China's planned
national security legislation for Hong Kong and it would be
announced before the end of the week.                 
    * Hong Kong's legislature was surrounded by riot police, as
protests were expected on Wednesday over a bill criminalising
disrespect of China's national anthem and against plans by
Beijing to impose national security laws.             
    * Asian shares shed some of their recent gains on concerns
about rising Sino-U.S. tensions.            
    * On Tuesday, the U.S. stock benchmark S&P 500 index broke
through the psychologically-important 3,000 level, capping a 37%
stock rally since its March low.             
    * U.S. consumer confidence nudged up in May, suggesting the
worst of the coronavirus-driven economic slump was likely in the
past as the country starts to reopen.             
    * The New York Stock Exchange opened on Tuesday for the
first time in two months.             
    * However, economic prospects for the developed world this
year have darkened again in the past month, with a V-shaped
sharp recovery expected by less than one-fifth of economists
polled by Reuters.             
    * Japan plans to include $302 billion in direct spending
under a second extra budget to be compiled on Wednesday, the
Mainichi newspaper reported.             
    * The dollar index        rose 0.2%, making gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
    * Palladium        fell 1% to $1,936.99 per ounce and
platinum        slipped 0.5% to $825.62, while silver       
rose 0.2% to $17.13.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130   Australia   Construction Work Done   Q1
0645   France      Consumer Confidence      May

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
