December 6, 2019 / 1:57 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold flat as risk sentiment rises on trade optimism; set for a weekly rise

3 Min Read

 (Corrects to fix syntax in headline)
    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Friday, due to rise in
risk sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump's latest
comments rekindled hopes of a trade deal with China, but
dollar's weakness kept the bullion on track for a weekly rise.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was flat at $1,475.51 per ounce by 0120
GMT, U.S. gold futures         were down 0.2% to $1,480.80.
    * Bullion was still on track for a weekly gain of 0.8%,
after it hit a one month high of $1,484 earlier this week. 
    * U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday trade talks
were "moving right along", while Beijing reiterated their stance
on withdrawal of the Dec. 15 tariffs as part of an interim deal
to de-escalate their 17-month trade war.             
    * The U.S. trade deficit dropped to its lowest level in
nearly 1-1/2 years in October. Initial jobless claims dropped to
203,000 for the week ended Nov. 30, the lowest since mid-April. 
              
    * The dollar index        was set for a weekly decline,
having dropped every day this week, making gold cheaper for
holders of other currencies.       
    * Asian stocks edged higher on the back of positive trade
indications from Washington, while oil sat near two-month highs
after producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on further
output cuts.                          
     * Warning that American democracy is at stake, House of
Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed a House committee
on Thursday to draft articles of impeachment against President
Donald Trump, a historic step that sets up a fight over whether
to oust him from office.             
    * Pro-democracy protesters were given permission to conduct
a rally by the Hong Kong authorities this weekend, following
their sweeping victory in local elections.             
    * Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd          raised its stake
in Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc         , which owns a
high-potential gold mine project in Ecuador, to 32% as it looks
to increase its exposure in Ecuador.             
    * Palladium        was flat at $1,872.17 per ounce, after
hitting a record high of $1,876.54 in the previous session.
Silver        was flat at $16.94 per ounce and platinum       
remained unchanged at $897.00.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700  Germany    Industrial Output MM      Oct
0745  France     Reserve Assets Total      Nov
0830  UK         Halifax House Prices MM   Nov
1330  US         Non-Farm Payrolls         Nov
1330  US         Unemployment Rate         Nov
1330  US         Average Earnings YY       Nov
1500  US         U Mich Sentiment Prelim   Dec

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
