PRECIOUS-Gold flat as robust U.S. economic data counters lower yields

    April 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Friday as
robust U.S. economic data nullified support from lower Treasury
yields, although the metal looked set to post a second straight
weekly gain on inflationary concerns. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was steady at $1,763.46 per ounce by 0113
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.2% to $1,763.80 per
ounce.
    * Gold was set for its best week in five as inflationary
concerns over massive fiscal aids and ultra-low interest rates
across the globe kept the metal supported.
    * U.S. Treasury yields plummeted to one-month lows on
Thursday after the U.S. government imposed a broad array of
sanctions on Russia as punishment for alleged misdeeds,
including interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.             
     
    * Low bond returns reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    * Weighing on gold, data showed a better-than-expected
rebound in U.S. retail sales in March, while weekly initial
claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest
level since mid-March 2020.             
    * China's economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced
downturn earlier last year likely accelerated rapidly in the
first quarter, driven by improved demand at home and abroad and
continued government support for smaller companies.             
    * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust      , fell 0.3% on Wednesday
from Tuesday.          
    * Silver        was flat at $25.85 per ounce, but up for a
second straight week.
    * Palladium        was steady at $2,741.84 but up about 4%
for the week. Platinum        gained 0.5% to $1,198.21.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200  China  Urban Investment (YTD)  YY   March
0200  China  Industrial Output YY         March
0200  China  Retail Sales YY              March
0200  China  GDP YY                       Q1
0900  EU     HICP Final MM, YY            March
1230  US     Housing Starts Number        March
1300  EU     Finance ministers meet
1400  US     U Mich Sentiment Prelim      April

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
