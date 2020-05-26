PRECIOUS-Gold flat as Sino-U.S. tension offsets economic recovery hopes

* U.S. consumer confidence data due at 1400 GMT * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Recasts with updated prices) By Harshith Aranya May 26 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Tuesday as brewing U.S.-China tension over Hong Kong offset pressure from the easing of coronavirus-induced curbs and gains in stock markets. Spot gold was steady at $1,728.71 per ounce by 0738 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,727.30. "The key supportive factor for the (gold) market is rising tensions between China and the U.S., and if we see a further escalation, we would see another move higher in gold," said ING analyst Warren Patterson. China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong and the city's security chief defended proposed security laws by describing some acts in mass pro-democracy protests last year as terrorism. The proposed legislation could lead to U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong and China, and threaten the city's status as a financial hub, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday. Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset during political and economic uncertainties. One of the factors keeping a cap on gold prices is the easing of lockdown restrictions, said Patterson, adding that, "people are getting more positive on recovery." Asian shares forged ahead while U.S. stock futures breached a major chart barrier as investors brushed past Sino-U.S. trade tensions to more stimulus in China and a re-opening world economy. Helping risk-on sentiment, a survey showed on Monday that German business morale rebounded in May, recovering from its most dramatic fall on record the previous month. "As long as (gold) holds above $1,700, the bias is clearly positive," said Harshal Barot, research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus. Investors are also awaiting the U.S. consumer confidence data due at 1400 GMT. Among other precious metals, palladium gained 0.9% to $2,009.18 per ounce and silver rose 0.9% to $17.35, while platinum slipped 0.3% to $835.71. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)