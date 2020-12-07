Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold flat as U.S. stimulus hopes offset vaccine optimism

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed in early
Asian trade on Monday, as hopes of a U.S. fiscal stimulus
package being passed this week countered downward pressure from
optimism around COVID-19 vaccines roll-outs.       
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was flat at $1,836.91 per ounce by 0102
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were also little changed at
$1,840.70.     
    * Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll
out the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.             
    * A gauge of Asian shares hit a record high.            
    * Talks aimed at reaching a fresh coronavirus relief package
gathered momentum in the U.S. Congress on Friday, as a
bipartisan group of lawmakers worked to put the finishing
touches on a new $908 billion bill.             
    * Highlighting the extent of the economic slowdown caused by
the pandemic, data showed on Friday the U.S. economy added the
fewest workers in six months in November.
                        
    * Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures as it raises
the prospect of inflation which bullion is used to hedge
against.
    * Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch
attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with
probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic
parting of ways at the end of the year.              
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6% to 1,182.70
tonnes on Friday.          
    * Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold
and silver contracts in the week to Dec. 1, data showed.        
    * Silver        fell 0.1% to $24.13 per ounce and platinum
       eased 0.2% to $1,052.86, while palladium        gained
about 1% to $2,366.60.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700  Germany Oct. Industrial Output 
    0830  UK Nov. Halifax House Prices 
    

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
