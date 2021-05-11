Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as U.S. yields negate firmer dollar

By Reuters Staff

    May 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as a
retreat in U.S. Treasury yields countered a slight rebound in
the dollar, while investors awaited key data on inflation due
later this week.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was steady at $1,836.26 per ounce by 0134
GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,842.91 on
Friday. 
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% at $1,836.40 per
ounce.
    * The dollar index        was up 0.1%, making gold more
expensive for other currency holders.       
    * The U.S. currency slipped to a more than two-month low in
the previous session after U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday
showed jobs growth unexpectedly slowed in April.             
    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             were
pinned below 1.6%. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding gold.      
    * Bank of Japan policymakers warned of uncertainties over
the country's economic recovery as pandemic curbs hurt service
consumption, a summary of their opinions voiced at an April
policy meeting showed on Tuesday.             
    * Market participants awaited the release of U.S. consumer
price data due on Wednesday to gauge inflationary pressure and
the Federal reserve's policy stance. 
    * Fed officials would like to see higher inflation, more
wage growth and several months of strong employment gains
averaging 1 million jobs added before they would consider
adjusting monetary policy, Chicago Fed Bank President Charles
Evans said on Monday.             
    * U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.S. companies to
help workers gain access to vaccines and to raise their pay
while touting an infusion of $350 billion in federal aid to
state and local governments.             
    * Palladium        fell 0.2% to $2,953.59 per ounce.
    * Silver        was little changed at $27.31 per ounce,
while platinum        was down 0.4% at $1,242.17. 
            
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900  Germany  ZEW Economic Sentiment  May
0900  Germany  ZEW Current Conditions  May
1400  US       JOLTS Job Openings      March

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
