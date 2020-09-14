Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as vaccine hopes lift equities; focus shifts to Fed meet

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Monday as
investors maintained a cautious approach ahead of U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary policy decision this week and as optimism
around a potential COVID-19 vaccine lifted appetite for riskier
assets.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was mostly unchanged at $1,941.11 per
ounce by 0042 GMT.
    * U.S. gold futures        were also steady at $1,948.30.
    * Asian shares started higher on Monday as hopes of a
coronavirus vaccine were rekindled after AstraZeneca resumed its
phase-3 trial.                         
    * The World Health Organization reported a record one-day
increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total
rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.             
    * Euro zone governments must keep spending heavily to aid
the bloc's recovery from its historic pandemic-induced
recession, complementing already super-easy monetary policy,
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on
Sunday.             
    * The dollar index        held steady against its rivals. A
stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies.       
    * All eyes were on the U.S. central bank's two-day policy
meeting scheduled on Sept. 15-16.
    * Physical gold dealers in India were forced to offer
discounts for a fourth straight week as bullion remained
unattractive for most retail consumers.         
    * Speculators increased their net long position in gold by
3,608 contracts to 154,629 in the week ended Sept. 8.        
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,248.00
tonnes on Friday.          
    * Silver        fell 0.3% to $26.68 per ounce, platinum
       gained 0.4% to $928.61, while palladium        was steady
at $2,321.43.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0630  India  WPI Inflation YY  Aug

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
