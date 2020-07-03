PRECIOUS-Gold flat as virus fears offset gains in equities

* Positive U.S. jobs, Chinese services data support stocks * Platinum eyes first weekly rise in six * Silver on track for fourth straight weekly gain * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By Nakul Iyer July 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday as worries over an accelerating number of coronavirus cases countered a fillip to risk sentiment from positive U.S. and Chinese economic data. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,774.75 per ounce by 931 GMT. Most U.S. markets are closed on Friday ahead of Independence Day on July 4. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,785.40 per ounce. "Central bank easing policies and uncertainty surrounding the second wave are sustaining gold prices," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said, adding that despite a positive U.S. jobs report, more data was needed to suggest the economy was on a strong footing. Gold will likely trade in a tight range, but remains well supported above $1,750 an ounce, Xiao Fu said. Cases of coronavirus continued to increase globally with more than 10.89 million people infected, while the United States reported a new daily global record number of cases. "Geopolitical considerations are also to the fore ... with a holiday in the United States, and the weekend upon us, some haven-directed buying of gold is definitely evident," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA. Escalating political tensions, more than 75 members of the U.S. Congress sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to make a formal determination on whether China's treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other groups constituted an atrocity. Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.8% to 1,191.47 tonnes on Thursday. But stemming gains in bullion, data showing a recovery in China's services sector and a record addition of jobs to the U.S. economy in June, helped European stocks to hold near more than a three-week high. Palladium fell 0.5% to $1,892.02 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.45 % to $806.60 per ounce, set for its first weekly gain in six. Silver gained 0.3% to $17.95 per ounce, heading for its fourth consecutive weekly gain. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)