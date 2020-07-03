Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold flat as virus fears offset gains in equities

    * Positive U.S. jobs, Chinese services data support stocks
    * Platinum eyes first weekly rise in six
    * Silver on track for fourth straight weekly gain
    By Nakul Iyer
    July 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday
as worries over an accelerating number of coronavirus cases
countered a fillip to risk sentiment from positive U.S. and
Chinese economic data.      
    Spot gold        was mostly unchanged at $1,774.75 per ounce
by 931 GMT. Most U.S. markets are closed on Friday ahead of
Independence Day on July 4.
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $1,785.40 per ounce.
    "Central bank easing policies and uncertainty surrounding
the second wave are sustaining gold prices," Bank of China
International analyst Xiao Fu said, adding that despite a
positive U.S. jobs report, more data was needed to suggest the
economy was on a strong footing.
    Gold will likely trade in a tight range, but remains well
supported above $1,750 an ounce, Xiao Fu said.      
    Cases of coronavirus continued to increase globally with
more than 10.89 million people infected, while the United States
reported a new daily global record number of cases.             
            
    "Geopolitical considerations are also to the fore ... with a
holiday in the United States, and the weekend upon us, some
haven-directed buying of gold is definitely evident," said
Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.  
    Escalating political tensions, more than 75 members of the
U.S. Congress sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him
to make a formal determination on whether China's treatment of
Muslim Uighurs and other groups constituted an atrocity.
                         
    Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      ,
rose 0.8% to 1,191.47 tonnes on Thursday.          
    But stemming gains in bullion, data showing a recovery in
China's services sector and a record addition of jobs to the
U.S. economy in June, helped European stocks to hold near more
than a three-week high.                              
    Palladium        fell 0.5% to $1,892.02 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.45 % to $806.60 per ounce, set for its
first weekly gain in six.
    Silver        gained 0.3% to $17.95 per ounce, heading for
its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

