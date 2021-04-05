Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as weak dollar counters rally in stocks

By Shreyansi Singh

    * S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs 
    * U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in
March
    * Platinum scales more than two-week peak

    April 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on
Monday as a softer dollar countered pressure from gains on Wall
Street driven by hopes for a swift economic recovery following
strong U.S. jobs data.
    Spot gold        held steady at $1,729.20 per ounce, as of
12:14 p.m. EDT (1614 GMT). U.S. gold futures         were little
changed at $1,730.30.
    The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on data that showed
the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March.
                 
    "As long as we've got this upbeat investor and trader risk
appetite scenario, the gold and silver markets are probably
going to languish at best and maybe continue to trend sideways
to lower," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff. 
    The dollar        weakened, making bullion less expensive
for holders of other currencies       
    "Stimulus is inflationary and potentially bullish for gold
in the longer term, and also silver, but on the shorter term
traders are focusing on the positive economic aspects of the
stimulus package," Wyckoff added. 
    U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement of a long-awaited $2
trillion-plus job plan last week has fueled concerns over
inflation.             
    On investors' radar were minutes from the Federal Reserve's
last policy meeting on Wednesday.             
    "So far, the Fed is quite committed to keep interest rates
unchanged until the end of 2023, but if inflation increases ...
then they will achieve their long term objective sooner than
expected," said Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at
Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.
    "If that happens, we are going to see an increase in
interest rates and that will be negative for gold prices."
    Silver        fell 0.7% to $24.80 per ounce and palladium
       was little changed at $2,665.06.
    Platinum        fell 0.3% to $1,206.46 per ounce after
hitting its highest level since March 18 earlier in the session
at $1,218.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Barbara Lewis)
