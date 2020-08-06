Gold Market Report
August 6, 2020 / 10:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flirts with record peak on bleak economic outlook

Eileen Soreng

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 35% so far this year
    * Silver hits over 7-year peak at $27.85/oz
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims due at 1230 GMT
    By Eileen Soreng
    Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold extended its rally on Thursday to
within touch of the previous day's record peak, as the COVID-19
pandemic clouded the economic outlook and boosted bullion's
safe-haven allure, though the rapid pace of gains could prompt
some profit-taking. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.5% at $2,050.27 per ounce by 0928
GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,055.10 on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures         rose 0.7% to $2,063.50.
    "The upward momentum in gold and silver is still fairly
solid at this stage because there's a lack of interest in other
asset classes; many factors of the economy are still
struggling," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said. 
    Gold's gains also came despite a slight uptick in the U.S.
dollar, which also benefited from receding risk sentiment as
investors awaited U.S. jobs data for confirmation on the state
of the world's largest economy even as Washington remained
deadlocked over a large relief package.                         
    The U.S. jobless claims are due at 1230 GMT, while payrolls
figures will be released on Friday.                          
                                
    Gold has rallied about 35% this year as it's considered an
asset that should hold its value while the pandemic and money
printing by central banks erode the value of others.
            
    While the outlook for gold remains fundamentally positive, a
correction is also increasingly likely, analysts said. 
    "The problem is that sometimes a story is so strong that a
market rallies too quick for fundamentals to justify, and when
price momentum begins to slow, those who got in too late give up
and sell out early. That can inspire a pretty rapid technical
correction," IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.
    Silver       , meanwhile, gained 2.8% to $27.78 per ounce
having hit its highest since April 2013 at $27.85. 
    Platinum        rose 0.9% to $975.80 and palladium       
was up 1% at $2,203.25.

    
 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)
