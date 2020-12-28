Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains 1% as Trump signs pandemic aid bill

By Nakul Iyer

    * Dollar slips, Asian shares edge up on stimulus bill
    * Gold could sustain above $1,900/oz if dollar weakens -
analyst 
    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% on Monday as
investors cheered news that U.S. President Donald Trump signed
into law a long-awaited pandemic aid bill, with a weaker dollar
lending further support.
    Spot gold        was up 1% at $1,894.44 per ounce by 0344
GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $1,900.04 earlier in the
day. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.9% to $1,899.10.
    Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid
and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to
millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government
shutdown.                          
    "Markets are rallying on the stimulus bill," said Stephen
Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm
Axi.
    "(But) we've been talking about this deal for a long time,
so how much the market is going to follow through will be the
big question."
    The dollar        was down 0.2% against rivals, lifting
bullion's appeal for other currency holders.       
    Investors are now keeping a close eye on a U.S. House of
Representatives vote on Monday to increase coronavirus relief
checks to individuals from $600 to $2,000, with Trump saying the
Senate "will start the process" to approve higher payments.
    While gold could move above $1,900 an ounce, it will likely
need the dollar to weaken further in order to sustain itself
above the level, Innes added. 
    Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation, has gained more
than 24% this year, largely driven by a raft of stimulus
measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
    Silver        was up 2.8% at $26.56 an ounce, after hitting
a one-week high of $26.75 earlier in the session. Platinum
       climbed 1.2% to $1,036.22 and palladium        was up
0.5% at $2,360.79. 

