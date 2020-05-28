Company News
PRECIOUS-Gold gains 1% as US-China rift adds to economic woes

Eileen Soreng

    * U.S. jobless claims total 2.123 million for week ended May
23
    * EU and Japan unveil new stimulus measures
    * SPDR gold holdings at seven-year peak
    May 28 (Reuters) - Gold climbed 1% on Thursday, rebounding
from the previous session's two-week low, as a deepening rift
between the United States and China and weak economic data
fueled concerns about the global economy.
    Spot gold        gained 0.7% to $1,721.35 per ounce by 10:57
a.m. EDT (1457 GMT). 
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.6% to $1,720.90.
    "We're seeing tensions increase between U.S. and China, in
addition, we saw another round of negative economic data, from
jobless claims to horrendous durable goods," said David Meger,
director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. 
    "We see the market froth still with this bevy of negative
economic data and that's clearly supportive for the gold
market." 
    The Trump administration is looking at options to punish
China over its tightening grip on Hong Kong, according to U.S.
officials and people familiar with the discussions.
                        
    The latest U.S. unemployment benefits data held above 2
million last week for a 10th straight week, signaling a deeper
economic hit from the pandemic.             
    Data on the housing market, manufacturing and consumer
spending pointed to a collapse in gross domestic product in the
second quarter at a pace last seen during the Great Depression. 
    Fresh stimulus boosts also supported gold after Japan
approved a $1.1 trillion package and the European Union unveiled
one of 750 billion euros.                           
    SPDR Gold Trust       holdings, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 1,119.05 tonnes on
Wednesday, a seven year high.          
    Meanwhile, gold trading banks are preparing to significantly
reduce their positions on CME Group's         COMEX exchange in
New York, nine people familiar with the plans said.             
    Elsewhere, palladium        slipped 1.5% to $1,906.06 per
ounce, platinum        rose 1% to $827.49 and silver        was
0.8% higher at $17.30.

