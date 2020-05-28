PRECIOUS-Gold gains 1% as US-China rift adds to economic woes

* U.S. jobless claims total 2.123 million for week ended May 23 * EU and Japan unveil new stimulus measures * SPDR gold holdings at seven-year peak * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Eileen Soreng May 28 (Reuters) - Gold climbed 1% on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's two-week low, as a deepening rift between the United States and China and weak economic data fueled concerns about the global economy. Spot gold gained 0.7% to $1,721.35 per ounce by 10:57 a.m. EDT (1457 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,720.90. "We're seeing tensions increase between U.S. and China, in addition, we saw another round of negative economic data, from jobless claims to horrendous durable goods," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. "We see the market froth still with this bevy of negative economic data and that's clearly supportive for the gold market." The Trump administration is looking at options to punish China over its tightening grip on Hong Kong, according to U.S. officials and people familiar with the discussions. The latest U.S. unemployment benefits data held above 2 million last week for a 10th straight week, signaling a deeper economic hit from the pandemic. Data on the housing market, manufacturing and consumer spending pointed to a collapse in gross domestic product in the second quarter at a pace last seen during the Great Depression. Fresh stimulus boosts also supported gold after Japan approved a $1.1 trillion package and the European Union unveiled one of 750 billion euros. SPDR Gold Trust holdings, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 1,119.05 tonnes on Wednesday, a seven year high. Meanwhile, gold trading banks are preparing to significantly reduce their positions on CME Group's COMEX exchange in New York, nine people familiar with the plans said. Elsewhere, palladium slipped 1.5% to $1,906.06 per ounce, platinum rose 1% to $827.49 and silver was 0.8% higher at $17.30. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)