PRECIOUS-Gold gains 1% on U.S. stimulus hopes, weak dollar

By Shreyansi Singh

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Britain to begin Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout this week
    * Seasonally strong period for gold -analyst
    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1% to a two-week high
on Monday on expectations of fresh fiscal stimulus in the U.S.
and a subdued dollar.
    Spot gold prices        were 1.3% higher at $1,861.26 per
ounce by 10:16 a.m. EST (1516 GMT), after rising to their
highest since Nov. 23 at $1,863.26 earlier. U.S. gold futures
       rose 1.4% to $1,865.80.
    "The stimulus plan has helped stabilize the gold market
because more money being pumped into the financial system is
inflationary," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.
     With pressure mounting on the U.S. Congress to help people
and businesses hit hard by the pandemic, talks aimed at
providing relief gathered momentum and lawmakers worked to put
the finishing touches on a new $908 billion bill.             
                         
    Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation that could
result from the large stimulus measures unleashed in 2020,
gaining 22% so far this year. 
    Also helping gold, the dollar index hovered near a
2-1/2-year low.       
    "This is a seasonally strong period for gold prices and we
just went through a capitalization event, in which a lot of the
weaker hands in gold have been shaken out of the market," said
Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities. 
    Gold has recovered more than 5% since slumping to a
five-month low on Nov. 30, with November also marking bullion's
worst month in four years, pressured by hopes of a
vaccine-fuelled economic recovery.
    On the technical front, the breach of the $1,850 level,
which was touted as an important resistance, signals further
recoveries for gold, analysts said.                          
            
    Bullion also shook off pressure from earlier in the session
on Britain's plan to become the first country to roll out the
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.             
    Platinum        was 1.5% lower at $1,039 after falling as
much as 4.8% earlier. 
    Silver        rose 1.5% to $24.52 per ounce and palladium
       was down 0.2% at $2,338.50.  

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
