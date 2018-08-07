FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains after drifting near $1,200 as dollar drops versus yuan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * China bounce pushes world shares to six-month highs
    * Investors set aside global feuds such as Iran sanctions

 (Recasts, adds comments/quote, updates prices, changes
dateline)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold climbed nearly 1 percent on
Tuesday, having drifted near $1,200 an ounce this week, as the
dollar fell versus the yuan while investors focussed on strong
corporate earnings rather than China-U.S. trade tensions.
    "At the moment gold is more sensitive to the yuan than the
dollar (index), so if the dollar is rallying but not against the
yuan, gold is stable. The correlation (with the yuan) is almost
one on one," ABN Amro commodities strategist Georgette Boele
said.
    Chinese shares jumped the most in more than two years on
hopes of fresh government spending and amid a pause in trade
tensions, while the dollar slid versus the yuan and a currency
basket. 
    A weak dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-U.S.
investors.
    "We should start bottoming out around $1,200 because we
don't expect a sell-off in the yuan from these levels. We think
the authorities will (act to) stabilise it," Boele said.
    Spot gold        was up 0.7 percent at $1,214.96 an ounce at
1025 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         were up 0.5 percent 
at $1,223.20 an ounce.
    Gold has dropped nearly 12 percent since mid-April, largely
failing to benefit from trade tensions that have directed safety
flows into the dollar away from other traditional safe havens
such as gold.
    World shares edged towards a six-month high amid the rally
in Chinese stocks and strong corporate earnings, with investors
setting aside for now a host of simmering global feuds including
a U.S. move to reimpose some sanctions on Iran.
    Those sanctions include precious metals, U.S. banknotes,
steel and coal.  
    "We believe a reversal in gold prices is in the offing, as
speculation of a trade war and Iranian sanctions are turning
into reality. Further, record short investors positions in gold
strengthen our conviction of a price recovery in H2," ANZ
analysts said in a note.
    U.S. data from last week showed investors added 13,931
contracts to their net short position in the week to July 31,
bringing it to 41,087 contracts, the biggest since records
became publicly available in 2006.        
    Silver        rose 1.1 percent to $15.43 an ounce. Platinum
       gained 1.6 percent to $833.97 per ounce, while palladium
       was 1.2 percent higher at $915.20 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dale Hudson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
