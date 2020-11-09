PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Biden victory dents dollar, boosts stimulus hopes

* Spot gold may rise to $1,975/oz - technicals * Dollar hovers near a more than two-month low * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa (Updates prices) By Eileen Soreng Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a near-two month high on Monday, propelled by a weaker dollar and hopes of more coronavirus stimulus measures under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,960.99 per ounce by 0518 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit its highest since Sept. 16 at $1,965.33. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,963.20 per ounce. "Prospects of more stimulus are keeping gold supported and have pushed the dollar down," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank. "This could be the beginning of a longer bull run (for gold)." The dollar index hit a 10-week low, raising bullion's appeal to holders of the metal in other currencies. Democrat Biden crossed the threshold of the 270 electoral college votes required for victory on Saturday. Republicans appear to have retained control of the Senate, though the final makeup may not be clear until runoff votes in Georgia in January. A potentially divided U.S. government with Republicans in control of the Senate may mean a smaller fiscal stimulus package, but that could put the spotlight on the Federal Reserve to do more to revive the pandemic-hit economy. Unprecedented money printing and low interest rates globally have set gold on track for its best year in a decade, given its appeal as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Given that the economic backdrop is being shaped by the pandemic, investors will continue to see low interest rates and a weaker U.S. dollar and that should help gold perform relatively well, said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes. Global coronavirus infections surpassed 50 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally. On the technical front, spot gold may rise to $1,975, having cleared resistance at $1,951, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Silver rose 0.9% to $25.81 per ounce. Platinum gained 1.4% to $901.42, while palladium fell 0.7% to $2,474.34. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)