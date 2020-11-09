Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Biden victory dents dollar, boosts stimulus hopes

By Eileen Soreng

0 Min Read

    * Spot gold may rise to $1,975/oz - technicals
    * Dollar hovers near a more than two-month low
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Updates prices)
    By Eileen Soreng
    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a near-two month high
on Monday, propelled by a weaker dollar and hopes of more
coronavirus stimulus measures under U.S. President-elect Joe
Biden.
    Spot gold        rose 0.5% to $1,960.99 per ounce by 0518
GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit its highest since Sept. 16
at $1,965.33. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.6% to $1,963.20
per ounce.
    "Prospects of more stimulus are keeping gold supported and
have pushed the dollar down," said Howie Lee, an economist at
OCBC Bank. 
    "This could be the beginning of a longer bull run (for
gold)." 
    The dollar index        hit a 10-week low, raising bullion's
appeal to holders of the metal in other currencies.       
    Democrat Biden crossed the threshold of the 270 electoral
college votes required for victory on Saturday. Republicans
appear to have retained control of the Senate, though the final
makeup may not be clear until runoff votes in Georgia in
January.             
    A potentially divided U.S. government with Republicans in
control of the Senate may mean a smaller fiscal stimulus
package, but that could put the spotlight on the Federal Reserve
to do more to revive the pandemic-hit economy.             
            
    Unprecedented money printing and low interest rates globally
have set gold on track for its best year in a decade, given its
appeal as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
    Given that the economic backdrop is being shaped by the
pandemic, investors will continue to see low interest rates and
a weaker U.S. dollar and that should help gold perform
relatively well, said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.             
    Global coronavirus infections surpassed 50 million on
Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.             
    On the technical front, spot gold may rise to $1,975, having
cleared resistance at $1,951, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.             
    Silver        rose 0.9% to $25.81 per ounce. Platinum       
gained 1.4% to $901.42, while palladium        fell 0.7% to
$2,474.34.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
and Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up