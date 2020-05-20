Gold Market Report
May 20, 2020 / 3:44 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as bleak economic outlook stokes safe-haven demand

Harshith Aranya

3 Min Read

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    * U.S. homebuilding dropped by the most on record in April 
    * FOMC minutes due at 1800 GMT
    * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus
spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    By Harshith Aranya
    May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Wednesday as bleak
data from major economies reflected the fallout from the
coronavirus crisis, while the initial euphoria over a potential
COVID-19 vaccine fizzled and gave way to safe-haven demand. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% to $1,747.19 per ounce, as of
0256 GMT. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.4% to $1,753.30.
    In testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed was looking at
extending access to the credit facilities to additional
borrowers, including states with smaller
populations.            
    "What the Fed does in the next few months will be pretty
important, and certainly Powell did indicate that the rates
would remain near zero for foreseeable future," ANZ analyst
Daniel Hynes said.
    Markets now await the Federal Open Market Committee's April
28-29 policy meeting minutes due at 1800 GMT.                 
    The U.S. central bank has kept interest rates near zero and
poured in massive stimulus to support the virus-ravaged economy.
          
    Lower interest rates generally reduce the opportunity cost
of holding the non-yielding bullion.    
    U.S. homebuilding dropped by the most on record in April,
lifting fears the pandemic would lead to the deepest economic
contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.
            
    The data added to a volley of dismal U.S. economic
statistics this month - a loss of 20.5 million jobs and a
collapse in retail sales and manufacturing production.
    In Japan, business confidence collapsed in May, hitting
decade lows as firms braced for a protracted period of economic
weakness, the Reuters Tankan survey showed.             
    The optimism from early data for a vaccine faltered after a
medical news website reported it was insufficient, causing U.S.
equities to fall and putting Asian stocks under pressure. 
                        
    Elsewhere, palladium        fell 0.8% to $2,043.63 per ounce
and silver        eased 0.5% to $17.49, while platinum       
rose 0.2% to $834.05.

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan in
Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below