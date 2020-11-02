PRECIOUS-Gold gains as caution sets in ahead of U.S. election

(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices) * Total COVID-19 cases cross 10 mln in Europe * Gold to see volatile price swings on election day -analyst * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser By Asha Sistla Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as investors remained wary of the results of upcoming U.S. presidential elections and as a surge in COVID-19 cases and renewed lockdowns in some nations raised economic concerns. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,886.66 per ounce by 1018 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% to $1,887.60. "We're only seeing small gains (in gold) and that's not surprising. This is a massive event driven week, obviously with the elections," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam adding gold could see some volatile swings in prices on election day. "We're seeing a bit of consolidation in the moves after gold came under heavy pressure last week." Gold prices fell about 1.2% last week. Investors are prepared for short-term trading turmoil and major long-term policy shifts, on the eve of Tuesday's U.S. election. "(Gold) is stuck in a trading range, the dollar is a bit better than last week but still within a trading range for the past month or so," said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA. "So as long as we don't see a break up or down in the dollar, don't think you're going to see anything exceptional on the precious side." The dollar, often seen as a rival safe-haven to gold, edged 0.1% higher against a basket of currencies. Europe's total COVID-19 cases crossed the grim milestone of 10 million on Sunday, prompting countries such as Britain and Portugal to enact fresh lockdowns. Silver gained 1.2% to $23.92 an ounce, palladium rose 0.3% to $2,217.74 and platinum was up 0.3% at$851.14. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)