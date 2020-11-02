Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as caution sets in ahead of U.S. election

By Asha Sistla

0 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices)
    * Total COVID-19 cases cross 10 mln in Europe
    * Gold to see volatile price swings on election day -analyst
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as investors
remained wary of the results of upcoming U.S. presidential
elections and as a surge in COVID-19 cases and renewed lockdowns
in some nations raised economic concerns.     
    Spot gold        rose 0.5% to $1,886.66 per ounce by 1018
GMT, while U.S. gold futures         were up 0.4% to $1,887.60.
    "We're only seeing small gains (in gold) and that's not
surprising. This is a massive event driven week, obviously with
the elections," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam adding gold could
see some volatile swings in prices on election day.
    "We're seeing a bit of consolidation in the moves after gold
came under heavy pressure last week."
    Gold prices fell about 1.2% last week.
    Investors are prepared for short-term trading turmoil and
major long-term policy shifts, on the eve of Tuesday's U.S.
election.                          
    "(Gold) is stuck in a trading range, the dollar is a bit
better than last week but still within a trading range for the
past month or so," said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at
precious metals trader MKS SA.
    "So as long as we don't see a break up or down in the
dollar, don't think you're going to see anything exceptional on
the precious side."
    The dollar, often seen as a rival safe-haven to gold, edged
0.1% higher against a basket of currencies.  
    Europe's total COVID-19 cases crossed the grim milestone of
10 million on Sunday, prompting countries such as Britain and
Portugal to enact fresh lockdowns.                          
    Silver        gained 1.2% to $23.92 an ounce, palladium
       rose 0.3% to $2,217.74 and platinum        was up 0.3%
at$851.14. 

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens)
