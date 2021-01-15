Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as countries tighten coronavirus-led restrictions

By Asha Sistla

0 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * Powell sees no reason to alter Fed's accommodative stance
    * Platinum gains more than 3% for the week
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Asha Sistla
    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday on fresh
coronavirus-led lockdowns in Europe and on dovish policy cues
from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    Spot gold        was up 0.4% at $1,853.81 per ounce by 1059
GMT, putting it on course for a small weekly gain, while U.S.
gold futures        rose 0.1% to $1,853.80.
    "We just reached the 2 million death mark, which is a
horrible statistic. But it clearly highlights the prolonged
effort to get us to the other side of this pandemic," said Saxo
Bank analyst Ole Hansen. He added, however, that vaccine
rollouts could offset some of these concerns in the short term. 
    Tighter lockdowns in Germany and France as well as new
COVID-19 restrictions in China cut into optimism about a global
economic recovery.                                       
    The gold market also found support from comments from the
U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, suggesting no change in interest
rates, Hansen added.
    Jerome Powell on Thursday said the U.S. economy still
remains far from its inflation and employment goals, and that an
interest rate increase would come "no time soon".             
             
    But a resilient dollar remained a headwind for bullion, with
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields             holding close to
near 10-month highs touched earlier in the week.             
    While gold is considered a hedge against the inflation and
currency debasement that can result from widespread stimulus, a
recent jump in bond yields has challenged that status as it
increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    Investors also took stock of a $1.9 trillion stimulus
package proposal unveiled by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on
Thursday.             
    "Short-term headwinds aside..., if inflation expectations
start to increase meaningfully and fast, gold will again become
attractive," said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant
for South Asia at Metals Focus.
    Silver        fell 0.4% to $25.43 an ounce. Platinum       
dipped 1.7% to $1,099.13, but was up more than 3% so far this
week, while palladium        shed 0.5% to $2,396.17.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up