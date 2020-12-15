Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as COVID-19 cases fuel stimulus expectations

By Asha Sistla

    * Germany, Netherlands and London impose pandemic
restrictions
    * President-elect Joe Biden wins Electoral College vote
    * Dollar hovers near a two-and-a-half-year low
    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold rose by more than 1% on Tuesday,
driven by market expectations of additional economic support as
COVID-19 cases climbed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy meeting.
    Spot gold        was up 1.1% at $1,846.61 per ounce by 1025
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        rose 1% to $1,850.10.
    "It is pretty dire in Europe, Asia, South Korea, Japan and
the U.S., driving some stimulus expectations and giving (gold) a
bit of push," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.
    Investors are awaiting policy meetings of the U.S. Fed
starting on Tuesday and the Bank of England on Thursday.
    "It is pre-FOMC positioning but we're seeing liquidity start
to dry up and that means any changes in the flow of news and
data can have an oversized impact as the market winds down ahead
of Christmas and New Year." 
    Global stocks held steady amid mounting coronavirus cases
that prompted lockdowns in the Netherlands, Germany, London and
New York, underlining the economic impact of the pandemic.
                                             
    Expectations of a U.S. fiscal stimulus were lifted as
President-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote, while
lawmakers remained optimistic over a fiscal stimulus deal,
pushing the U.S. dollar to languish near multi-year lows.       
                         
    "Without a new aid package, the recovery of the U.S. economy
is likely to falter. Market participants expect greater clarity
regarding future bond purchases (from the Fed)," Commerzbank
analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.
    Silver        jumped 1.8% to $24.24 an ounce, platinum
       rose 1% to $1,017 and palladium        gained 1.3% to
$2,321.46.   

