Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar dented by Trump threat to stimulus bill

By Diptendu Lahiri

0 Min Read

 (Adds comments; updates prices)
    * No real resistance until $1,900 for gold - analyst
    * Trump threatens not to sign U.S. stimulus deal  
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Diptendu Lahiri
    Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained some ground on
Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened not to sign
the U.S. pandemic relief bill, triggering a drop in the dollar.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,865.65 per ounce by 1056
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,870.90.
    Bullion has climbed about 23% so far this year and is poised
for its biggest annual gain since 2010 as central banks and
governments globally unleashed unmatched stimulus to cushion the
economic blow of the coronavirus crisis.
    "The market is quite optimistic about the (U.S. stimulus)
bill getting passed eventually," said Kunal Shah, head of
research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.
    "The real trigger for gold would be (a) prolonged easing of
central bank balance sheets and a continued fall in (the)
dollar," Shah added
    The dollar index        dropped 0.3% against rival
currencies after Trump's threat to not sign a coronavirus
recovery bill       , enhancing gold's appeal to non-U.S.
investors.             
    "A sense of uncertainty has been spurred after President
Trump's announcement," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.
    "At the first glance it looks like it has reduced the
chances for growth in inflation but that has been overshadowed
by the uncertainties of a delay in the stimulus, which is now a
necessity for the economic recovery."
    A coronavirus mutation has prompted many nations to close
their doors to Britain, denting hopes of a worldwide economic
revival after the pandemic.                                     
   
    "On the upside, there is no real resistance until $1,900,
although the area around $1,875-$1,880 is likely to be the first
test for any recovery attempt (for gold)," ActivTrades' chief
analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.     
    Silver        rose 1.3% to $25.45 an ounce. Platinum       
gained 1.2% to $1,013.55 and palladium XPD= was up by 0.4%
at$2,323.77.  

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Swati Verma in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexander Smith)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up