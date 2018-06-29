FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
June 29, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar dips, but set for worst month since Nov. 2016

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold on track for third week of decline
    * Sees worst monthly loss since Nov. 2016
    * Platinum hits fresh 2-1/2-year lows

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Gold rose early Friday after
slipping to a more than six-month low in the previous session,
as the dollar retreated from recent highs amid a rising euro,
but the yellow metal was on track for its worst month since
November 2016. 
    Spot gold        was 0.2 percent higher at $1,250.90 an
ounce, as of 0502 GMT. On Thursday, it touched $1,245.32, its
lowest since December 13, 2017.
    "We've seen a pop up in euro which put a bit of pressure on
dollar, so gold is being bought. I don't think it is going to be
long lived. Europe will come in and sell and dollar is probably
still firm," a Hong Kong-based trader said.
    The yellow metal was on track for its third straight weekly
decline, having slipped 1.4 percent so far this week. Spot gold
was down about 3.6 percent for the month, heading towards its
worst monthly loss since Nov. 2016.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.1 percent at $1,252.50
an ounce.
    The euro        jumped more than a half cent on Friday after
European Union leaders reached an agreement on migration, a
thorny issue that has threatened EU unity and the fate of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.             
    A stronger euro potentially boosts demand for gold by making
dollar-priced bullion cheaper for European investors.
    The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
       was down 0.6 percent at 94.803, after having risen to
about one-year high on Thursday. But, the index was still up 5.4
percent this quarter, supported mainly by rising U.S. interest
rates and an improving U.S. economy.
    The dollar is strong, so we expect gold prices to head down,
said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central
in Singapore.
    "Gold is weak now and people are not looking to invest at
this point of time."
    The U.S. economy slowed more than previously estimated in
the first quarter amid the weakest consumer spending in nearly
five years, but growth appears to have since regained momentum
on the back of a robust labor market and tax cuts.             
    However, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard on Thursday
said tight U.S. labor markets could bring unemployment rates for
blacks and Hispanics more in line with that of whites, another
reason for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.
            
    In other precious metals, spot silver        gained about 1
percent at $16.10 an ounce. It was heading for its biggest
weekly decline since the week-ending April 27.
    Palladium        rose 0.1 percent to $946 an ounce.
    Platinum        was nearly unchanged at $847.90 per ounce.
It hit its lowest since Jan. 2016 at $837.30 earlier in the
session. It was down so far 9 percent this quarter, its worst
since the quarter-ending Dec. 2016.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Vyas Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.