FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar dips on uncertainty over Trump tax bill
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 17, 2017 / 11:31 AM / in 14 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar dips on uncertainty over Trump tax bill

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Bearish technical signal in gold on horizon - analyst
    * Gold on track for second straight weekly gain
    * Silver heading for best week in five

 (Updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday as the dollar
softened on uncertainty about the progress of what would be the
biggest overhaul of U.S. taxes since the 1980s.
    The U.S. House of Representatives approved on Thursday a
package of tax cuts, while a Senate panel advanced its version
of the legislation that has President Donald Trump's backing.
            
    "They're pricing out Trump's tax reform once again as a
result of those two proposals in Congress that are quite far
apart from each other," said Jonathan Butler, commodities
analyst at Mitsubishi in London.
    The dollar weakened against a basket of six major currencies
       and was set for its biggest weekly loss in more than a
month.            
    "There's also a lot of concern that the equity market rally
is possibly becoming a little exhausted for now, and that should
be supportive of gold in the short term," Butler added.
    Spot gold        was up 0.6 percent at $1,285.39 per ounce
at 1500 GMT. It is up 0.7 percent for the week, poised to post a
second straight weekly gain.   
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery rose 0.6
percent to $1,285.50.
    Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said the dollar should
strengthen as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise rates.
    "Volatility in the gold market is down towards record lows
with most of the short-term swings caused by shifting
expectations about the outlook for U.S. monetary policy," he
said in a note.
    "While we still see gold trading lower heading into 2018,
short-term headwinds should fade as the year progresses."
    The 50-day moving average in spot gold appeared to be on
track to move below the 100-day average, which would be a
bearish technical signal, Butler said.  
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.1 percent
at $17.06 an ounce, lagging gold this year with gains of 7
percent versus gold's 10 percent.
    "There hasn't been an intrinsic silver fundamental story for
some time that market participants can trade on the back of," 
UBS precious metals strategist Joni Teves said in a note.
    "This has meant that interest in silver has eased in recent
years and that lingering participation tends to be very much
driven by short-term speculative trading interest."
    Platinum        rose 1 percent to $940.10 and palladium
       gained 0.1 percent to $988.25. 
    For the week, silver has risen 1 percent, in what would be
its best week in five. Platinum is up 1.6 percent, heading for a
third straight weekly rise, while palladium is down 0.6 percent.

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter/Edmund Blair/Alexander
Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.