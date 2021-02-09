Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar extends slide, stimulus hopes firm

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    * Dollar falls to an over one-week low
    * Platinum hits highest since Aug. 2016
    * Investors eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on
Wednesday
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Sumita Layek
    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a near one-week high
on Tuesday as the dollar faltered and expectations firmed that a
massive U.S. fiscal stimulus to revive the world's largest
economy will soon be passed.
    Spot gold        rose 0.6% to $1,841.11 per ounce by 0304
GMT, having hit $1,842.30 earlier in the session, its highest
since Feb. 3. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.4% to $1,841.70.
    "The main driver for gold is the confidence around U.S.
President Joe Biden's relief bill and the expectation of a
further weakening of the U.S dollar which will come as a result
of the aid," said Michael Langford, director at corporate
advisory AirGuide.
    The dollar        fell to an over one-week low against rival
currencies, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
      
    Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is expected to
pass through Congress before March 15 even without Republican
support.                         
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, likely from widespread stimulus.
    A record surge in Bitcoin also boosted some sentiment,
analysts said.             
    The non-farm payrolls data last week has bolstered bets the
easy monetary policy is with us for a bit longer than expected,
said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    However, higher inflation data along with vaccine adoption
and easing lockdowns can nudge the Treasury yields higher and
weigh on gold, Spivak added.
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             hit a near
11-month high on Monday. Higher yields increase the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding bullion.      
    Investors will now be focused on Federal Reserve Chairman
Jerome Powell's speech before a virtual Economic Club of New
York event at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.             
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        gained 1% to
$27.53 an ounce, palladium        climbed 0.4% to $2,339.33.
    Platinum        rose 1.7% to $1,176.80, having earlier hit
its highest since August 2016 at $1,180.50.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up