May 22, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar rally comes off the boil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Easing of geopolitical risk negative for gold - analyst
    * SPDR gold holdings down 0.4 percent on Monday
    * Platinum edges up from five-month low hit a day earlier

 (updates prices)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday from a
2018 low as the dollar fell from its five-month high, although
risk appetite in the broader financial markets kept the metal's
gains in check.
    The dollar lost momentum following a rally prompted by
rising U.S. bond yields and the prospect of a resolution to
U.S.-China trade tensions. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced
gold cheaper for non-U.S. investors.
    Washington and Beijing both claimed victory on Monday as the
world's two largest economies stepped back from the brink of a
trade war and agreed to hold further talks to boost U.S. exports
to China.                            
    "This quarter and maybe going into next, gold will continue
to struggle but the (positive) views on the U.S. economy are
overdone," said Philip Newman, director at Metals Focus. 
    "There are concerns over sizeable U.S. debt, there's the
(U.S.) mid-term elections in November, there's enough out there
that could see the dollar eventually weaken and gold prices
start to improve through the back end of this year."
    Spot gold        edged up 0.2 percent to $1,294.91 per ounce
by 1158 GMT. In the previous session, it slid to $1,281.76, its
lowest since Dec. 27.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery rose 0.3 percent
to $1,294.60 per ounce.
    Capping gains in gold, European shares inched to a near
four-month high as an easing of pressure on Italian markets
coincided with China's latest move to open its economy to the
rest of the world.
    Gold, regarded as a safe haven, tends to weaken when there
is strong investor appetite for equities, seen as riskier
assets. 
    "The overriding narrative here is where the dollar is
going," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA. Abating
geopolitical risk was also weighing on sentiment for gold, he
added.  
    Meanwhile, expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
U.S. interest rates again next month added to downward pressure
on gold. Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar and push
bond yields up, making non-yielding assets such as bullion less
attractive.                        
    Innes said any drop to somewhere around the $1,275 level
would start to attract more bullish sentiment. "But in the
meantime the driver is going to remain the U.S. dollar," he
added.
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.38 percent to 852.04
tonnes on Monday.             
    Silver        rose 0.8 percent to $16.60 an ounce, while
palladium        fell 1.4 percent to $975.72 an ounce.
    Platinum        climbed 1.4 percent to $908.50 an ounce,
after marking a low for the year in the previous session at
$873.50.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Apeksha Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Stamp)
