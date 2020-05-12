Gold Market Report
May 12, 2020

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar rally pauses, new virus cases mount

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Equities fall on fears of coronavirus resurgence
    May 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar
gave up some of its earlier gains, amid worries of a resurgence
in coronavirus infections in some countries and lingering trade
tensions between the United States and China.
    Spot gold        was up 0.5% at $1,705 per ounce by 1024
GMT. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.7% to $1,710.40.
    "We're seeing a little softness in the dollar this morning
which is providing some support for gold," OANDA analyst Craig
Erlam said.
    "Broadly speaking, little has changed for gold. It continues
to consolidate around $1,700 per ounce and has done so for
weeks. There's little to suggest this is going to change in the
near-term."
    Offering some respite to gold, the dollar index        eased
0.2% after earlier climbing to its highest in more than two-
weeks.       
     The dollar is considered a safe store of value rivalling
gold in times of economic and political uncertainty. 
    The mood in the wider financial markets remained fragile, as
the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic originated,
reported new cases since its lockdown was lifted - raising
concerns about a second wave of infections.             
           
    Markets are also keeping a wary eye on China's trade
relations with the United States after President Donald Trump
said he was "not interested" in re-negotiating the "Phase 1"
trade deal.             
    "The spot price of gold is consolidating just above the
threshold of $1,700 in a scenario where investors remain bullish
on gold but require fresh stimuli to generate another rally,"
ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.
    Gold has risen over 12% so far this year as central banks
around the world rolled out a wave of stimulus measures to limit
economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
    Globally, an estimated $15 trillion worth of stimulus has
already been unleashed to cushion the blow from the pandemic,
which has infected more than 4.19 million people globally and
killed 285,120.                 
    Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from
central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against
inflation and currency debasement.
    Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve officials talked down the
prospect of negative rates.                        
    Among other precious metals, palladium        dropped 0.9%
to $1,878.69 per ounce and silver        slipped 0.1% to $15.54,
while platinum        gained 1.8% to $770.29.
    

    
