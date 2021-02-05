Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar retreats, U.S. jobs report signals slow recovery

By Eileen Soreng

    * Gold set for biggest weekly decline in four weeks
    * Palladium heads for its best week since Nov. 2020

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gold rebounded above the $1,800
psychological level on Friday, helped by a retreat in the dollar
and data showing slower-than-expected growth in U.S. employment
underpinning the need for additional financial support.
    Spot gold        climbed 0.8% to $1,807.21 per ounce by
11:20 a.m. EST (1620 GMT), after falling to its lowest since
Dec. 1 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.9% to
$1,807.50.
    "Gold continues to primarily take its lead from the dollar
and we expect this to remain the case in the coming sessions,"
said Suki Cooper, analyst at Standard Chartered.
    "Beyond the near term, we believe the outlook remains
constructive for gold given the fiscal stimulus is likely to
result in large U.S. twin deficits." 
    Making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, the
dollar        retreated 0.4%.       
    U.S. employment growth rebounded moderately in January and
job losses in the prior month were deeper than initially
thought.             
    The U.S. House of Representatives will take up final
approval on Friday of a budget measure that would let Democrats
push the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through
Congress.            
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement likely spurred by widespread stimulus.
    For the week, however, gold is down 2%, its biggest decline
since the week ended Jan. 8, in part due to higher U.S. Treasury
yields, because they increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    As investors shift their focus toward the U.S. economic
outlook and eye riskier assets, gold may weaken in the short
term, said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.     
    Spot silver        gained 1.6% to $26.72 per ounce, but was
down 0.6% for the week. Prices have shed over 12% since scaling
a multi-year peak of $30.03 on Monday, propelled by a
GameStop-style retail frenzy.                          
    Palladium        gained 2.2% to $2,331.98, and was headed
for its best week since November 2020. 
    Platinum        rose 1.8% to $1,117.24 and was on track for
best week in five.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Richard Chang)
