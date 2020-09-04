PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar stalls, with focus on U.S. data

Gold Market Report
    * Gold down 1.3% this week, silver 2.3%
    * Platinum on track for worst week since March
    * Dollar heads for its best week since May
    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday as the dollar's rally
stalled, with investor focus turning to U.S. jobs data later in
the day, although bullion was still down for the week.
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 % to $1,938.21 per ounce at 0947
GMT.    
    But the metal was still on course for a 1.3% decline for the
week, driven by earlier gains in the dollar coupled with some
upbeat data, including robust manufacturing figures from the
United States and elsewhere, that kindled hopes for a fast
economic revival from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced slump. 
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.3% to $1,943.50 per ounce.
    "The job report will set the stage for all asset classes,"
said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
    "If the equity markets close on a weaker note after the
report, and given the U.S. is heading into a long weekend, we
might see some strength in gold."
    The dollar index        steadied against rivals, making gold
cheaper for those holding other currencies, taking a breather
from a rally that set the greenback on track for its best week
since mid May.       
   "Since the recovery, movement in USD has stopped for the
moment, that is a positive element for gold," said ActivTrades
chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.
    World shares edged lower as attention turned to the U.S.
non-payroll figures due at 1230 GMT, with markets expecting
payrolls to have grown by 1.4 million in August, versus the
1.763 million jobs created in the previous month.              
    In the long term, gold, which has gained 27% so far this
year, is still strong, but is "in need of a deeper correction,"
Saxo bank's Hansen said.
    Elsewhere, silver        gained 0.7% to $26.82 per ounce but
has shed 2.3% for the week so far. Palladium        fell 1.3% to
$2,256.83 per ounce. 
    Platinum        rose 1.9% to $905.80 per ounce, but was on
track for its worst week since mid-March, down over 2.8%.

