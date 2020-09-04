PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar stalls, with focus on U.S. data

* Gold down 1.3% this week, silver 2.3% * Platinum on track for worst week since March * Dollar heads for its best week since May * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of the coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By Diptendu Lahiri Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday as the dollar's rally stalled, with investor focus turning to U.S. jobs data later in the day, although bullion was still down for the week. Spot gold was up 0.4 % to $1,938.21 per ounce at 0947 GMT. But the metal was still on course for a 1.3% decline for the week, driven by earlier gains in the dollar coupled with some upbeat data, including robust manufacturing figures from the United States and elsewhere, that kindled hopes for a fast economic revival from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced slump. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,943.50 per ounce. "The job report will set the stage for all asset classes," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. "If the equity markets close on a weaker note after the report, and given the U.S. is heading into a long weekend, we might see some strength in gold." The dollar index steadied against rivals, making gold cheaper for those holding other currencies, taking a breather from a rally that set the greenback on track for its best week since mid May. "Since the recovery, movement in USD has stopped for the moment, that is a positive element for gold," said ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa. World shares edged lower as attention turned to the U.S. non-payroll figures due at 1230 GMT, with markets expecting payrolls to have grown by 1.4 million in August, versus the 1.763 million jobs created in the previous month. In the long term, gold, which has gained 27% so far this year, is still strong, but is "in need of a deeper correction," Saxo bank's Hansen said. Elsewhere, silver gained 0.7% to $26.82 per ounce but has shed 2.3% for the week so far. Palladium fell 1.3% to $2,256.83 per ounce. Platinum rose 1.9% to $905.80 per ounce, but was on track for its worst week since mid-March, down over 2.8%. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)