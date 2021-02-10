Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar stumbles, platinum near 6-year high

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

    * Platinum scales highest since Feb 2015
    * China's auto sales surged 30% in Jan
    * Dollar index at two-week low
    * U.S. Fed Chair speech at 1900 GMT, CPI data at 1330 GMT

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained for a fourth straight
session on Wednesday, propelled by a softer dollar, while hopes
a U.S. stimulus package will be passed bolstered the metal's
appeal as an inflation hedge. 
    Platinum prices       , meanwhile, hit their highest since
February 2015 at $1,213.10 an ounce, and the auto-catalyst metal
was last up 3.1% at $1,211.68 on expectations of a demand
recovery.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% to $1,840.96 per ounce at 0944
GMT, U.S. gold futures        gained 0.3% to $1,843.40.
    The dollar        slipped to a two-week low against rivals.
      
    "Inflation fears are emerging, especially in the U.S.. With
the stimulus intended to pass ... (fears are) that this would be
too much and spark inflation going forward," said Quantitative
Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.
    The U.S. Congress is expected to pass a $1.9 trillion
coronavirus relief bill, with President Joe Biden saying he had
been in touch with Republican leaders who opposed the size of
the package.             
    Stimulus prospects were further aided by a budget outline
approved by the Democrats last week allowing them to pass the
package without Republican support.
    Market participants await U.S. January Consumer Price Index
data due at 1330 GMT and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell's speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event
at 1900 GMT.              
    "U.S. inflation numbers are (a) key risk," said Jeffrey
Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, adding a higher figure
could cause a short-term spike in the U.S. dollar and push gold
lower. 
    Elsewhere, platinum is profiting from developments in the
car industry as demand for cars with diesel engines recovers
after being hammered in the last five years due to Volkswagen's
emissions scandal, Fertig said.
    "Good automotive sales figures in China are certainly a
factor supporting higher demand for platinum."             
    Spot silver        gained 0.4% to $27.31 an ounce, while
palladium        climbed 0.8% to $2,337.16.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru. Editing
by Mark Potter)
