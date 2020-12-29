Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar weakens ahead of U.S. Senate stimulus vote

By Nakul Iyer

    * Gold could struggle for near-term support- analyst
    * Dollar index eases 0.2%, Japanese stocks scale 30-year
peak
    Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, helped
by a softer dollar, as investors eyed a U.S. Senate vote on
increased pandemic aid, although the gains were capped by higher
Asian stocks.
    Spot gold        rose 0.4% to $1,877.66 per ounce by 0658
GMT. The metal had climbed as much 1.3% on Monday after the
passage of a near $900 billion U.S. stimulus package.
    U.S. gold futures        were little changed at $1,880.90.
    "While a weaker dollar has supported gold, the metal is
going to have a hard time finding a supportive narrative given
much of the good news like U.S. stimulus (deal)...looks priced
in while a resurgent pandemic may drive haven dollar buying,"
said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    "Gold could come under more pressure as the Fed has little
room to ease further and there is potential for at least a
discussion about tapering quantitative easing if the recovery
outlook improves next year."
    The dollar        fell 0.2% against rivals, while Asian
equities firmed with Japanese stocks hitting a 30-year high
buoyed by optimism ahead of Tuesday's U.S. Senate vote on $2,000
COVID-19 relief checks.                            
    Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation, has gained more
than 23% this year, largely driven by a raft of stimulus
measures unleashed to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. 
   Broader markets will run with the economic recovery story
next year but expansionary fiscal and loose monetary policy will
keep gold prices pinned near current levels, said Hitesh Jain,
lead analyst at Mumbai-based Yes Securities. 
    The metal should trade in a range of $1,850-$2,000 in the
next 3-6 months, he said.
    Silver        fell 0.3% to $26.07 an ounce. Platinum       
rose 0.5% to $1,036.60 and palladium        climbed 1.6% to
$2,361.68.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Uttaresh.V)
