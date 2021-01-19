Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar weakens ahead of Yellen speech

By Asha Sistla

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday from the
last session's 1-1/2 month low as the dollar eased off highs
ahead of U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's speech
later in the day, when she is expected to raise the case for
more fiscal spending.
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,842.46 per ounce by 1024
GMT, recovering from its lowest since Dec. 2 at $1,809.90 hit on
Monday. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.7% to $1,842.70.
    "The dollar has weakened a tad, yields have not moved any
higher, which should be helpful but the market is in a bit of
loss of appetite for gold," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
    "The market is lacking confidence at this point and in order
for that to resume we need to see renewed focus on inflation as
being a driver and we need to see the recent dollar strength
start to fade." 
    The dollar index slipped from a four-week high hit in the
previous session, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
            were range-bound, but held above 1%.             
    Investors await Biden's inauguration on Wednesday mired in
security concerns after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol
by supporters of President Donald Trump. 
    Also on investors' radar is Yellen's testimony in which she
is expected to affirm that the U.S. does not seek a weaker
dollar and that the government must "act big" with its virus
relief package.                          
    Euro zone finance ministers pledged continued fiscal support
for their economies, while focus in the United States remains on
Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal.             
            
    "Global central bank members are cognizant that even though
equity markets are doing well, the underlying economy is still
very weak and stimulus measures are needed," said Michael
Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.
    Silver        eased 0.1% to $25.31 an ounce. Platinum       
gained 1.6% to $1,095.98 and palladium        was up 0.1% to
$2,374.35.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru,
additional reporting by Swati Verma, editing by Nick Macfie)
