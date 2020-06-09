Company News
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as equities' rally hits pause

K. Sathya Narayanan

    * As gold breaks $1,700, recovery likely to continue-
analyst
    * Fed statement due at 1800 GMT on Wednesday
    * Palladium sheds 3%; down over 30% from record peak

    June 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a pullback
in equities increased the appeal of the safe-haven metal while
investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary
policy meeting starting later in the day.
    Spot gold        was up 0.8% at $1,708.09 per ounce by 0913
GMT, climbing for a second straight session. U.S. gold futures
        gained 0.6% to $1,714.50.
    "Stock markets aren't rising any further or at least not
meaningfully and that is taking pressure away from gold,"
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
    European shares eased as declines in British American
Tobacco          and banking stocks halted a rally driven by
hopes of economic recovery.                  
    "We are seeing a temporary return of risk-off ... gold is
gaining strength as liquidity flows back into bullion markets,
despite the recovery of the greenback," ActivTrades chief
analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.       
    As gold has broken through the resistance level of $1,700,
recovery seems likely to continue if there are further declines
on stocks, De Casa added.
    Gold prices declined last Friday to $1,670.14 an ounce,
their weakest level in over a month after an unexpected jump in
U.S. employment numbers signalled that an economic recovery was
underway.
    Traders have stopped pricing in the possibility of negative
interest rates in the United States and are now focused on the
Fed's monetary policy meeting for any guidance on how the
world's biggest economy can recover after the coronavirus.
            
    In other metals, silver        dropped 1.5% to $17.60 an
ounce, while platinum        slipped 0.6%, to $827.98.
    Palladium        fell 3.1% to $1,959.87 an ounce, and prices
of the metal used in autocatalysts are now down more than 30%
from a record peak hit in late February.
    "The (palladium) market could be more or less balanced due
to the very low demand from the automotive industry and that is
probably keeping a check on prices," Commerzbank's Briesemann
said. 

