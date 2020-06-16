Gold Market Report
June 16, 2020 / 3:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as fresh China virus fears offset strong U.S. data

Diptendu Lahiri

3 Min Read

    * Beijing battling fresh outbreak with over 100 new cases
    * Overall U.S. retail notch up biggest advance on record
    * Trial shows generic steroid reduces COVID-19 death rates
    * BOJ to pump $1 trillion via lending facilities
    * Palladium hits near one-week high of $1,965.21/oz

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    June 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged up in seesaw trade on Tuesday
as concerns over a fresh coronavirus outbreak in China countered
pressure from a surge in Wall Street driven by a record rise in
U.S. retail sales and optimism over a COVID-19 drug.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,727.86 per ounce by 11:18
a.m. ET (1518 GMT). U.S. gold futures         gained 0.5% to
$1,736.20 per ounce.
    Raising concerns over the pandemic, Beijing's city
government on Tuesday raised its COVID-19 emergency response
level to II from III, according to state media.             
    "Gold is gaining after Beijing suddenly tightened the
measures, with schools shut and people advised not to leave the
city unless necessary," said Alex Turro, market strategist at
RJO Futures.
    Driving initial declines in safe-haven gold, Wall Street
surged after a Commerce Department report showed overall retail
receipts rose 17.7% last month, the biggest advance on record.
            
    Equities also found support from data showing reduced
COVID-19 death rates in a trial of a generic steroid drug.
                                           
    "Every time the (gold) price falls, it seems that investors
are seeing it as a buying opportunity," ActivTrades chief
analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note. 
    Global coronavirus cases reached more than 8 million on
Monday, as infections surged in Latin America and the United
States.             
    The fundamentals for gold are strong, given the low interest
rates environment and uncertainty over the pandemic, RJO
Futures' Bob Haberkorn said. 
    Adding to a list of global central bank stimulus measures,
the Bank of Japan said it expected to pump around 110 trillion
yen ($1 trillion) via its market operations and lending
facilities.             
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    Palladium        gained 0.7% to $1,921.33 per ounce, having
earlier hit its highest since June 10 at $1,965.21, while
platinum       rose nearly 1% to $819.22.
    Silver        was little changed at $17.42.

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
