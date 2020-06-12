PRECIOUS-Gold gains as gloomy UK economic data spurs safe-haven demand

* Gold up more than 2.5% so far this week * Platinum set for largest weekly fall since April * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.5% on Thursday * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Recasts with updated prices) By Harshith Aranya June 12 (Reuters) - Gold reversed course to rise on Friday as dismal economic data from Britain added to concerns of a second wave of virus infections, boosting safe-haven demand and setting gold on track for its first weekly rise in four. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,732.08 per ounce, as of 0807 GMT, having earlier fallen as low as 0.3% on a firmer dollar. Bullion has risen over 2.5% so far this week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,738.60. Gold recovered from earlier lows after the UK reported poor economic data, said Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers in Mumbai. Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April due to the coronavirus lockdown, the data showed. "An increase in COVID-19 cases has led to rising risk aversion, leading to a stronger U.S. dollar," said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma. The stronger greenback has kept gold prices in check, because it makes assets priced in the dollar more expensive for holders of other currencies. U.S. stocks fell more than 5% on Thursday, their worst day since mid-March. Asian equities slumped on Friday on fears of resurgence in coronavirus cases. Risk appetites have also been dented by a recent spike in coronavirus infections in some U.S. states. This partially reflects increased testing, but some states are also seeing rising hospitalizations. Earlier this week, U.S. Federal Reserve officials said the bank's key interest rate would need to hold near zero through at least 2022. Gold tends to benefit from lower interest rates as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion. Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.5% to 1,135.05 tonnes on Thursday. Palladium rose 0.8% to $1,936.36 per ounce, while silver declined 0.5% to $17.61. Platinum climbed 0.9% to $817.96, but was set for its largest weekly fall since April. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Tom Hogue)