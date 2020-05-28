Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Hong Kong unrest stirs risk aversion

    May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as tensions
between the United States and China over a Hong Kong security
law escalated, while fresh stimulus measures by several
economies to mitigate the coronavirus fallout also lent support.
 
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,711.35 per ounce, as of
1250 GMT, after touching a two-week low on Wednesday. U.S. gold
futures        fell 0.2% to $1,723.60.
    * U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Hong Kong no
longer qualifies for its special status under the U.S. law,
dealing a blow to its status as a financial hub.             
            
    * U.S. President Donald Trump has a long list of possible
responses to China's plans to impose a national security law on
Hong Kong, including visa and economic sanctions, said David
Stilwell, assistant Secretary of State for East Asia. 
            
    * The European Union unveiled a 750 billion euro ($826.13
billion) plan on Wednesday to prop up economies, lifting the
demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.             
    * Stimulus measures to limit the economic damage have
supported gold, which is often considered a hedge against
inflation and currency debasement.
    * Japan approved a fresh $1.1 trillion stimulus package;
while sources said India may need to pump nearly $20 billon into
its state banks.                          
    * A Federal Reserve report on Wednesday implied that U.S.
businesses continued to be hammered into the middle of May.
            
    * SPDR Gold Trust       holdings, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2% to 1,119.05 tonnes
on Wednesday.          
    * Palladium        rose 0.2% to $1,938.76 per ounce and
platinum        gained 1.9% to $834.19, while silver        fell
0.4% to $17.24.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900  EU          Consumer Confid. Final  May
1200  Germany     CPI Prelim YY           May
1230  US          GDP 2nd Estimate        Q1
1230  US          Initial Jobless Claims  Weekly

    ($1 = 0.9079 euros)
    

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
