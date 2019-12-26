Gold Market Report
December 26, 2019 / 5:50 AM / a few seconds ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as investors await 'phase one' trade deal signing

Asha Sistla

3 Min Read

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    * Gold prices flipping from bearish to bullish trend -
analyst
    * Silver hits highest since Nov. 5
    * Platinum climbs over 1-1/2 month high
    * GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

    By Asha Sistla
    Dec 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose above the key $1,500
mark to a near two-month peak on Thursday, as uncertainty around
the signing of the 'phase one' trade deal between the United
States and China boosted safe-haven flows into the metal.
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,503.02 per ounce by 0513
GMT. Prices hit their highest since Nov. 5 earlier in the
session at $1,503.87. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% to
$1,507.40 per ounce.
    "The data was weak before Christmas from the U.S. and we
haven't seen anything signed or concrete yet in terms of the
phase one trade deal ... so the market is unsure whether that
will come true," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer
GoldSilver Central in Singapore.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there will be a
signing ceremony with the Chinese President Xi Jinping for the
first phase of the agreement. Beijing confirmed the news by
saying they were in close touch with Washington for the signing.
                        
    Lingering concerns of growth remained as data on Monday
showed that new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods hardly
rose in November and shipments fell, suggesting business
investment will probably remain a drag on economy in the fourth
quarter.             
    Economic data from the United States is keenly watched for
cues on the central bank's future monetary trajectory. Gold is
sensitive to rising interest rates, which lifts its opportunity
cost.
    Bullion has gained about 17% this year so far and is on
track for its best year since 2010, owing to a protracted
U.S.-China trade dispute and its impact on the global economy. 
    "The catalyst for next year is the U.S.-China trade friction
with many unsolved issues, then there's Brexit by January end
and U.S. election in November - all these uncertainties could
lead to a temporary spike in gold prices," said Margaret Yang
Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets.
    "Technically, gold prices have broken out above and trending
upwards. It's flipping from a bearish to a bullish trend." 
    Among other precious metals, silver        climbed 0.9% to
$17.95 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Nov. 5 earlier
in the session.
    Platinum        advanced 1.3% to $950.87, after touching its
highest since Nov.4 earlier in the session at $954.03 per ounce,
while palladium        rose 0.7% to $1,896.69 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below