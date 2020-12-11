Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as investors bank on eventual U.S. stimulus

By Shreyansi Singh

    * Dollar headed for first weekly gain in four
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday en route to a second
straight weekly gain as investors bet on an imminent U.S.
COVID-19 relief package.  
    Spot gold        advanced 0.5% to $1,843.54 per ounce at
11:31 a.m. EST (1631 GMT), having earlier dipped as much as
0.6%. U.S. gold futures         gained 0.6% to $1,847.40. 
    "We still believe the stimulus package will get put forth
and that will continue to be the underlying support behind gold
and silver moving forward," said David Meger, director of metals
trading at High Ridge Futures.
    He added the stalling of the relief plan in the U.S.
Congress had prompted an initial pullback in gold. 
    Gold has been under some pressure after reaching up close to
the $1,875 level earlier this week amid a slight bounce in the
dollar off recent lows, Meger said.
    Gold's latest gains came despite a stronger greenback, with
the dollar index        headed for its first weekly gain in
four.         
    U.S. lawmakers sought some more time to hammer out an
agreement on a stimulus package amid mounting pressure from weak
employment data and surging coronavirus infections.             
                         
    "You're going to see gold move higher next year, but this
year, it will be fairly choppy going into year end," said Chris
Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. 
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has gained over 21% this year, helped by massive
amounts of stimulus to support pandemic-hit economies.
    "We will get a stimulus deal by the end of the month and the
U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its very loose monetary
stance, and that should help underpin gold into 2021," said
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
    Silver        rose 0.1% to $23.97 per ounce. Palladium
       fell 0.1% to $2,327.62 per ounce and platinum      
declined 1% to $1,015.68.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
