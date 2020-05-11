Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as new wave of infections raises further stimulus hopes

    May 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday, holding above
the key $1,700 per ounce support level, as a new wave of
coronavirus infections in some countries raised expectations of
further stimulus measures and lower interest rates.
    Spot gold        gained 0.5% to $1,708.75 per ounce by 0325
GMT, having lost about 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold
futures        eased 0.1% to $1,711.70.
    "People have bought the dip. Even in the best of
circumstances, we are still in an environment where (interest)
rates are going to remain very low, fiscal policies are going to
remain very accommodative and inflation is going to be high,"
said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    Gold is poised to move higher in the longer term and
investors are trying to get their hands on the metal before it
rockets higher, he said, adding that there was a lot of
technical support around the $1,700 level.
    Massive stimulus measures tend to support gold as it is used
as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
    Gains in bullion were limited, however, as the dollar       
firmed and Asian shares rose, with investors looking ahead to
more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported
an unwelcome pickup in new coronavirus cases.                   
    Chinese authorities reported on Sunday what could be the
beginning of a new wave of virus cases in northeast China, while
South Korea warned of a second wave of new infections.
                                     
    Highlighting the impact of the pandemic, the U.S. economy
shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April, a Labour Department
report showed on Friday.             
    Americans should not expect a quick return to growth, U.S.
Federal Reserve officials said last week.             
    On the U.S.-China trade front, the International Monetary
Fund on Friday warned Washington and Beijing against rekindling
a tariff war that could weaken recovery from the pandemic, while
signalling a possible downward revision of global economic
forecasts.             
    Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold
contracts in the week to May 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.                     
    Among other metals, palladium        gained 1.1% to
$1,902.46 an ounce, platinum        rose 0.7% to $770.20 and 
silver        climbed 0.4% at $15.51.

