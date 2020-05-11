PRECIOUS-Gold gains as new wave of infections stokes hopes of more stimulus

(Updates prices) * Dollar firms, Asian equities move higher * Specs cut bullish positions in gold in week to May 5- CFTC * IMF warns Sino-U.S. trade war will weaken economic recovery * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser By K. Sathya Narayanan May 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as bullion's safe-haven appeal was boosted by worries about a new wave of coronavirus infections, which reinforced expectations of more stimulus measures and lower interest rates. Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,705.73 per ounce by 0742 GMT, having lost about 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,708. "People have bought the dip. Even in the best of circumstances, we are still in an environment where (interest) rates are going to remain very low, fiscal policies are going to remain very accommodative and inflation is going to be high," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. Gold is poised to strengthen in the longer term and investors are trying to get their hands on the metal before it rockets higher, he said, adding that there was a lot of technical support around the $1,700 level. Gains in bullion were limited, however, as the dollar firmed and Asian shares rose, with investors looking ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pickup in new coronavirus cases. "Gold requires a new fundamental trigger. Unless we get a new trigger, like the U.S.-China trade war, we can expect a fall towards $1,680," said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai. However, the decline would be small due to support from concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections in some countries, recession worries and interest rate cuts, he said. Chinese authorities reported on Sunday what could be the beginning of a new wave of virus cases in northeast China, while South Korea warned of a second wave of new infections. On the Sino-U.S. trade front, the International Monetary Fund on Friday warned Washington and Beijing against rekindling a tariff war that could weaken recovery from the pandemic, while signalling a possible downward revision of global economic forecasts. Highlighting the impact of the pandemic, the U.S. economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April, a Labour Department report showed on Friday. Americans should not expect a quick return to growth, U.S. Federal Reserve officials said last week. Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold contracts in the week to May 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. Among other metals, palladium rose 2% to $1,919.96 an ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $769.93 and silver climbed 0.4% to $15.51. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Aditya Soni)