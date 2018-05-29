FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as political turmoil in Italy rocks financial markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    * Markets fear a snap Italian election will be referendum on
EU
    * Euro near 6-1/2 month lows, Italian shares slump 2.6
percent

    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday as a
deepening political crisis in Italy provoked a second day of
heavy selling on European financial markets, though a buoyant
dollar kept the precious metal's gains in check.
    Italy's president set the country on a path to early
elections on Monday, appointing a former International Monetary
Fund official as interim prime minister with the task of
planning for snap polls and passing the next budget.
    Investors fear repeat elections - which could take place as
soon as August - might serve as a quasi-referendum on Italy's
role in the European Union and euro zone and strengthen the
country's eurosceptic parties even further. 
    But keeping a lid on gold's gains, the turmoil in Italy
pushed the dollar up to a 6-1/2 month high versus the euro,
making dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S. investors.
    Spot gold        was 0.4 percent higher at $1,302.96 per
ounce at 1152 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June
delivery fell 0.1 percent to $1,302.40.
    "Gold is struggling to go anywhere right now, the European 
situation is quite serious and the market is certainly running
scared, on the back of that we would have expected to see gold
higher, but it is being kept back by dollar strength," said Ole
Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
    Also weighing on the precious metal, short-dated Italian
bond yields soared to their highest since late 2013. Rising
yields tend to dent the appeal of non-yielding gold. 
    Elsewhere, markets are awaiting U.S. inflation data due
later this week that could provide clues to future interest rate
increases ahead of the June Federal Reserve policy meeting. 
    The U.S. currency is heading for its best month in 1-1/2
years       . 
    "Beyond politics, we still see the U.S. rate cycle and U.S.
dollar in the driving seat for gold. This should keep a lid on
prices for now and supports our short-term neutral view," said
Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke in a note.
    Adding to the uncertainty in Europe, Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy will face a vote of confidence in his leadership
on Friday.
    On the Asian geopolitical front, Trump and Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe discussed North Korea by phone on Monday and
confirmed they would meet before an expected U.S.-North Korea
summit.                          
    Spot silver        was down 0.25 pecent at $16.43 an ounce.
    Platinum        was flat at $900.75 an ounce and palladium
       slid 1.1 percent to $975.72 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Adrian Croft)
