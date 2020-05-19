Company News
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as recession looms even as economies reopen

    * Gold hovers below multi-year peak hit in previous session
    * U.S. stocks edge lower after previous session's rally
    * Palladium hits highest in nearly 1 month
    By Asha Sistla
    May 19 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday amid uncertainty
over how economies would emerge from a deep slowdown, although
optimism about a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus
capped bullion's advance.
    Spot gold        rose 0.4% to $1,738.34 per ounce by 11:33
a.m. ET. U.S. gold futures         gained 0.5% to $1,742.10.
    "Fundamentals for gold have never been better in history.
Unless we have more optimism about the vaccine, we will begin to
see an upward momentum to a new high," said Jeffrey Sica,
founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.
    "Any news of a setback in re-integration of businesses into
the economy will ultimately lead gold higher."
    Massive global stimulus to limit the economic damage from
the coronavirus have supported gold, since it's widely viewed as
a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.            
                                      
    Driving demand for safe havens, meanwhile, were fears of a
further deterioration in China-U.S. relations, with Nasdaq Inc
         set to unveil restrictions that will make it more
difficult for some Chinese companies to list there.             
    U.S. stocks edged lower as investors booked profits from
Monday after drugmaker Moderna          said its experimental
COVID-19 vaccine showed promising results in a preliminary
trial.     
    Monday's jump in equities and oil had caused gold to 
retreat from a multi-year peak.                         
    "Right now, the market is focused on the aftermath of the
big rally in stocks yesterday ... but the underlying demand has
not gone away," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen, adding a
weaker economic outlook, central bank measures and geopolitical
tensions should keep gold prices high.
    Elsewhere, palladium        gained 1% to $2,032.34 an ounce,
to hit a near one-month peak of $2,109.20.
    Platinum        jumped 1.8% to $832.47 and silver       
rose 0.8% to $17.31.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
