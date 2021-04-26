Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as rising virus cases, easing dollar boost safe-haven appeal

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

    * Palladium holds below record high of $2,925.14 hit on
Friday
    * U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April
    * Speculators raised bullish positions in COMEX gold - CFTC

 (Updates prices)
    By Shreyansi Singh
    April 26 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Monday, as surging
COVID-19 cases boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal, aided by a
weaker dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this
week, while auto-catalyst palladium held below a record peak
scaled last week.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,781.08 per ounce by 0526
GMT. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.1% to $1,780.30 per ounce.
    "The COVID-19 situation in India and Japan is deteriorating.
So that is boiling demand for safety, resulting in higher gold
prices," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, adding
that an easing dollar is further supporting prices.       
    Cases in India registered a record surge, while Japan
declared states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other
prefectures on Friday to combat a spike.             
            
    Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold in
the week to April 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said on Friday.        
    "On the other hand, investors are looking at very strong
U.S. economic data released on Friday," said Yang, adding higher
yields are capping gold's gains.      
    U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, while
retail sales jumped to a record high in March and hiring
accelerated.             
    Market participants now await Fed's two-day policy meeting
starting on Tuesday. Although no change in policy is expected,
the focus will be on Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
            
    Palladium        was up 0.4% at $2,865.99 per ounce, after
scaling a record peak of $2,925.14 on Friday.
    "Strong industrial demand from the auto sector and investor
interest saw palladium trade to a fresh record high...
underpinned by Nornickel's lacklustre output numbers and
continued strong demand from tightening emissions standards," 
said independent analyst Robin Bhar in a note.
    "Palladium has been in deficit for several years and this is
set to continue over coming years."
    Silver        rose 0.1% to $26.02 per ounce. Platinum       
was up 0.1% at $1,231.03.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi and Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up