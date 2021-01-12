Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as stocks dip on Washington worries, rising virus cases

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * Gold underpriced at current levels- economist
    * Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields firm at 10-month highs
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on Tuesday as Asian
stocks slipped on political ferment in Washington and a global
surge in coronavirus cases, although a firmer dollar and higher
U.S. Treasury yields limited gains.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% at $1,847.96 per ounce by 0235
GMT, after touching its lowest since Dec. 2 in the previous
session. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.2% to $1,847.30.
    Asian stocks mostly traded lower as Democrats in the U.S.
House of Representatives barrelled towards impeaching U.S.
President Donald Trump in the wake of Capitol siege last week.
                       
    "The macro picture is still positive for gold, so the market
appears to be in dip-buying mode, but cautious about the scale
of the dips," said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at
ABC Bullion.
    "Short-term gold is still vulnerable to U.S. dollar
sentiment and yields, but gold is finding some support around
the $1,830 level and it may use that as a base to consolidate
and push higher from."
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields             held firm at
10-month highs as investors adjusted for higher government
spending, helping the dollar firm and making gold expensive.
           
    Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding
the non-interest yielding gold.
    Global coronavirus infections stood at more than 90 million
as countries struggle with the pace of
vaccinations.                                     
    "Gold looks underpriced at current levels. The new (virus)
strain reminds us of the fact that 2021 may not be materially
different from 2020 if the world doesn't get the vaccine fast
enough," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
    The Federal Reserve will be cautious about the timeline of
tapering, Lee said, even as money markets have increased bets it
would start unwinding its asset-purchase programme by the end of
the year.             
    Silver        gained 0.8% to $25.11 an ounce. Platinum
       rose 2.3% to $1,055.23, while palladium        climbed
0.3% to $2,378.25.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
