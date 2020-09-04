Gold Market Report
September 4, 2020 / 3:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as stocks pull back; U.S. jobs data in focus

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Gold down 1.5% so far this week, silver 3%
    * Platinum on track for worst week since March
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of the
coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser

 (Adds comments, details, updates)
    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday, as U.S.
Treasury yields fell and a pullback in global equities bolstered
demand for the safe-haven metal ahead of the U.S. non-farm
payrolls report.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,935.84 per ounce by 0304
GMT, after falling to a near one-week low on Thursday. Bullion
prices have declined 1.5% so far this week.
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% to $1,941.80.
    "It's a bit of flight to safety right now we are seeing in
gold because the stock markets are lower," said Edward Meir, an
analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets. "What also could be helping
gold is the sharp slide we are seeing in U.S. yields."
    Asia's stock markets slipped, following the steepest Wall
Street sell-off since June, while benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields were on track for their biggest weekly decline
in nearly three months.                  
    Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
    All eyes are now on U.S. non-payroll figures due out at 1230
GMT for the latest indication of how the coronavirus-hit economy
is faring. 
    The data is expected to show payrolls grew by 1.4 million in
August, compared to the 1.763 million jobs created in the
previous month.
    Gold is expected to be rangebound between $1,930 and $1,950
ahead of the non-farm payrolls report, said Stephen Innes, chief
market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.
    "The reason for gold not sort of firing higher right now is
because the dollar is picking up steam," he added.       
    Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans called on
Congress to deliver more fiscal aid and signalled the U.S.
monetary policy would be eased further and interest rates kept
at ultra-low levels for years to help the economy recover its
pre-pandemic strength.             
    Elsewhere, silver        gained 0.2% to $26.67 per ounce and
palladium        climbed 1.2% to $2,313.04.
    Platinum        rose 0.3% to $891.50 but was on track for
its worst week since mid-March, down over 4%.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
