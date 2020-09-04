Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as stocks retreat; U.S. jobs data in focus

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Gold down 1.5% this week, silver 3%
    * Platinum on track for worst week since March
    * Dollar heads for its best week since May
    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday, as U.S.
Treasury yields fell and a pullback in global equities bolstered
demand for the safe-haven metal ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls
data, but a strong dollar put bullion on track for a weekly
decline.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,935.10 per ounce by 0651
GMT, off a near one-week low hit on Thursday. Bullion prices
have declined 1.5% so far this week.
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% to $1,941.
    "It's a bit of a flight to safety right now that we are
seeing in gold, because the stock markets are lower," said
Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    "What also could be helping gold is the sharp slide we are
seeing in U.S. yields."
    Asia's stock markets slipped, following the steepest Wall
Street sell-off since June, while benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields were on track for their biggest weekly decline
in nearly three months.                  
    Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
    All eyes are now on U.S. non-payroll figures due out at 1230
GMT for the latest indication of how the coronavirus-hit economy
is faring. 
    The data is expected to show payrolls grew by 1.4 million in
August, compared to the 1.763 million jobs created in the
previous month.
    Gold is expected to be rangebound between $1,930 and $1,950
ahead of the non-farm payrolls report, said Stephen Innes, chief
market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.
    "The reason for gold not sort of firing higher right now is
because the dollar is picking up steam," he added. 
    Limiting gold's advance, the dollar index        held steady
against its rivals and was on track for its best week since
mid-May.       
    Elsewhere, silver        gained 0.3% to $26.72 per ounce but
shed 3% for the week so far. Palladium        climbed 0.5% to
$2,296.52. 
    Platinum        rose 0.6% to $894.30 but was on track for
its worst week since mid-March, down over 4%.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Uttaresh.V)
