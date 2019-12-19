Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Trump impeachment stokes political uncertainty

    By Asha Sistla
    Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Thursday after the
U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald
Trump, stoking political uncertainty in the world's largest
economy.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,477.78 per ounce, as of
0443 GMT. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% at $1,481.80 per
ounce.
    Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the
Democratic-led House formally charged him with abuse of power
and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame
partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.             
    Cautious sentiment supported bullion, often seen as an
alternative investment during times of political and financial
uncertainty.
    "The impeachment is resulting in a slight increase of the
uncertainties and we're seeing gold inch higher on the back of
that," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
    "This news is also offsetting headwinds such as strong
equity markets, the (U.S.-China) trade deal and better economic
data."
    Although the reaction to the impeachment was largely muted,
Asian shares pulled back from a one-and-a-half year peak, while
the U.S. dollar        eased slightly against a basket of
currencies.                   
    If the U.S. Senate convicts, "which would be unexpected,
then that throws next year's election in a very uncertain
place," Ilya Spivak, a senior currency strategist at DailyFx
said, adding that gold prices will then gain on risk aversion.
    Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday said the
U.S. economy is in good shape following three interest-rate cuts
this year, reiterating the consensus at the Fed for keeping
borrowing costs where they are for the time being.            
    Strong U.S. manufacturing output in November also cemented
Fed's view. Gold is highly sensitive to any reduction in
interest rates, which decreases the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.             
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , rose 0.3% to 883.29 tonnes on
Wednesday.          
    Elsewhere, palladium        edged up 0.2% to $1,927.08 per
ounce. Prices of the autocatalyst metal had hit an all-time peak
of $1,998.43 on Tuesday on a sustained supply crunch. 
            
    Silver        rose 0.2% to $17.04 per ounce, while platinum
       dipped 0.1% to $934.36.

